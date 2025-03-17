Responsibility of deciding Jama Masjid colour lies with ASI: Sambhal SP MLA

Sambhal (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sambhal Iqbal Mahmood on Monday said the responsibility of deciding the colour of the paint for the historic Shahi Jama Masjid lies with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). However, he insisted that the mosque should be painted in the same colour as before.

The Sambhal district has been tense since riots broke out on November 24 last year during protests against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Miyan Sarai, Mahmood alleged that the ASI and the police administration function under government influence.

Rejecting demands for a saffron colour, he said, "The ASI must ensure that the mosque retains its original colour. The demand for saffron paint by some Hindu groups is not justified." Unlike the RSS and the BJP, the Muslim community has always respected court decisions, Mahmood said.

"We accepted the Babri Masjid verdict peacefully but now the Uttar Pradesh government wants to highlight the Jama Masjid of Sambhal for political reasons. The mosque has always been under the control of its managing committee, which has handled its maintenance, including annual painting," he said.

The SP leader questioned why the agency initially denied permission for the painting, forcing the mosque committee to approach the high court.

"The court order was fair and we trust the judiciary. The ASI should stick to the existing colours instead of making unnecessary changes," he added.

On the demand for saffron paint, Mahmood said, "Saffron is appropriate for temples and no one objects to that. Similarly, the mosque should maintain its traditional colours.

"The Jama Masjid belongs to the Muslim community which has offered prayers there for centuries. The Hindus have no reason to interfere in its affairs," the SP MLA said.

The whitewashing work continued for the second day on Monday at the Shahi Jama Masjid, a mosque official said and added that the number of labourers will be increased from Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, the Masjid's sadar (president) Zafar Ali said, "Today 13-14 people are working. ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) officers are sitting in Jama Masjid and the work is going on under their direction and supervision." He also said arrangements for lights are also being made and this work is also being done by ASI. The number of labourers will be increased from Tuesday, Ali added.

The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid began on Sunday morning under the supervision of the ASI in line with a high court order, an advocate of the mosque committee said.

While hearing objections raised by the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee against the ASI survey report, the Allahabad High Court had on March 12 directed the ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the mosque's outer wall within a week. The mosque committee had also sought permission for whitewashing, additional lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.