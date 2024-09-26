'Responsibility of every worker to go with party's thinking': Paswan on row over Kangana's remarks

Prayagraj, Sep 26 (PTI) Referring to the ongoing controversy involving BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday said it is the responsibility of every worker to prioritise their party's thought above their personal thinking.

Paswan, a former actor who shared screen space with Ranaut in his debut Hindi film 'Miley Naa Miley Hum', also said that being new in politics, she would take some time to understand things.

Facing backlash and censure from her own party for calling for bringing back the farm laws that were repealed in 2021, Ranaut earlier on Wednesday withdrew her statement and expressed regret as the party swung to defuse the crisis amid the Haryana Assembly polls campaign.

The actor-politician, who has often sparked political rows with her controversial statements, said on X that her remarks were her personal opinions and did not represent the BJP's view.

"I agree that you can have your own thinking, but when you join a political party, it becomes your responsibility to put forward the party's views," said Paswan on Ranaut's statement.

"She (Kangana) has just entered politics and it is taking some time for her to understand things. She will understand these things soon... If there is a difference of opinion between personal opinion and party's opinion, then the party's opinion is your priority. It is the responsibility of every worker to go with the party's thinking," he added.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief also welcomed the adoption of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's model of installing nameplates on food shops in Uttar Pradesh in Himachal Pradesh.

Paswan, who landed at the Prayagraj airport to attend a party event in Kaushambi, told reporters, "It is a good thing that they (Congress is in power in HP) also implement our model." "If the opposition feels that our decisions are right and should be implemented, then I welcome it. I would like to thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for strictly implementing this decision as it is not only related to quality, but also to cleanliness and people's trust," he added.