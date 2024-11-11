Responsibility of law and order rests with Centre: J-K Speaker

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday said the law and order machinery in the Union Territory is under the control of the Centre.

Advertisment

"Law and order is not a state subject (as Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory), but it is under the control of the Centre," Rather told reporters on the sidelines of a folk music event here.

Rather was responding to a query on the rising incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir since the National Conference (NC) government took charge in the middle of October.

The NC leader also said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked the law and order machinery to be vigilant in order to stop such incidents. PTI MIJ ARI ARI