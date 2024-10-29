Responsibility to check infiltration in Jharkhand rests with BJP-led Centre: Congress

Jamshedpur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Centre's responsibility is to check infiltration, an issue that the BJP has been raking up to attack the ruling INDIA bloc in poll-bound Jharkhand.

Congress leader Alok Sharma claimed that the Hemant Soren-led INDIA bloc will retain power with a "complete majority" in Jharkhand.

"The people of Jharkhand are completely against the BJP because of its negative campaign ahead of the assembly polls. We will win more seats in this poll as compared to what we did in the last election," said Sharma, the AICC spokesperson.

He denied any difference among partners of the INDIA bloc even though its ally RJD expressed dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing arrangement.

Responding to a query on issues such as "Bangladeshi infiltration" and "Pariwarvad", which remained a major poll plank this time, Sharma questioned, "What action Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to check the infiltration during the10 years of the NDA rule since 2014? Did Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma address the issue? It is the responsibility of the central government to address infiltration." Asked about infiltration taking place even before 2014, Sharma quipped that the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre had taken "adequate steps to check illegal immigration".

"We had installed fencing along borders when we were in power but what action the Modi government initiated to prevent infiltration during its 10-year tenure," he added.

To a query whether the state government has any responsibility on this count, Sharma said, "It was the responsibility of the central government as infiltration prevails in many states, including Jharkhand and West Bengal." The Congress leader accused the BJP of "indulging in divisive politics" ahead of the assembly elections in Jharkhand.

"The BJP is spreading hatred on caste and creed within the society to gain politically but the people made up their mind to teach the saffron party a lesson in the upcoming polls," Sharma said.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes on November 23. PTI BS BDC