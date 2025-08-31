Responsibilty of resolving Maratha quota issue lies with Mahayuti; it must act swiftly: Congress

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) The responsibility of finding an urgent solution to the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation lies with the Mahayuti government, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, in a statement, claimed that the government was informed well in advance about the Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, but it delayed the formation of a cabinet sub-committee.

Neither Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief ministers, nor members of the sub-committee made any effort to prevent the stir, he alleged.

Jarange has launched an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding 10 per cent quota for Marathas and seeking that they be recognised as Kunbis -- an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes category -- which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The Congress leader pointed out that during a Jarange-led quota protest at Vashi in January 2024, the Mahayuti government had given assurances to the agitators and celebrated by throwing 'gulal', but the fresh agitation now shows that it has failed to keep its word.

"It is clear that the government has deceived the community. Hence, if the Maratha agitators have come to Mumbai, the responsibility lies with the Mahayuti government to act swiftly," Sawant said.

As the agitation continues in Mumbai, there is a possibility that the country's financial capital could come to a standstill at the start of the week, he said.

"The country can't afford this. While the government advises Mumbaikars to remain calm, agitators who have travelled from villages are struggling for food, water and shelter. The government should not ignore their plight. Jarange's health is also the state government's responsibility," he stated.

Sawant further alleged that the government has not clarified its stand after the sub-committee meeting or shown seriousness in resolving the matter.

"The government is either insensitive and unwilling to find a solution through dialogue, or it is completely incompetent. Moreover, the infighting over the chief minister's chair is holding people to ransom," he claimed.

The Congress leader warned that any loss to Mumbai and the nation would be the state government's responsibility. PTI MR ARU