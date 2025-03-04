Responsible measures can curb online gaming activity, expenditure: IIT, AIIMS researchers

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Responsible measures such as voluntary self-exclusion and limit-setting can lead to significant reductions in online gaming activity and expenditure, according to a joint study conducted by AIIMS-Delhi and IIT-Delhi.

The study titled 'Effectiveness of Self-Exclusion and Limit-Setting on Online Gaming Behaviour', which was released on Tuesday, evaluated the impact of these two mechanisms in shaping online gaming behaviours and promoting sustainable gaming habits.

The study, which analysed data from 8,300 online gamers across platforms, revealed that these measures effectively reduce excessive gaming activity and expenditure among users.

Voluntary self-exclusion (VSE) is a programme that allows individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from a platform, either permanently or for a short period.

With limit-setting features, the users can set a cap on the time and money they can spend on a gaming platform or individual games.

The results showed that those Indian gamers who actively leverage these features cultivate a healthier and more balanced online experience.

The data showed that players who opted for VSE experienced a 20-30 per cent decrease in daily deposits and gaming time, reflecting increased self-awareness and responsible decision-making.

Further, self-exclusion serves as a valuable reset mechanism, allowing players to take a break and return with greater control over their gaming habits.

For those who preferred a more flexible approach, limit-setting tools proved to be an effective way to moderate time and money spent on gaming without completely pausing play.

By setting predefined limits on their spending, gamers were able to manage their finances better and reduce the amount of money deposited on gaming platforms.

This finding underscores the potential of these tools to promote financial responsibility and prevent problematic spending habits.

Tapan K Gandhi, professor in the department of electrical engineering, Cadence Chair professor of AI and automation, and joint faculty in the School of AI, IIT Delhi, said India's gaming industry is poised for massive expansion.

"While innovation will drive this growth, the industry must prioritise consumer protection through responsible gaming measures. Understanding behavioural patterns and tailoring interventions will accordingly create a sustainable gaming future where players can engage safely and responsibly.

"By providing users with the tools to manage their play responsibly, the industry can continue to grow while prioritising player well-being," said Gandhi, under whom the study was conducted.

Yatan Pal Singh Balhara, professor of psychiatry at AIIMS Delhi, said the study unearthed the importance of implementing and promoting structured interventions like self-exclusion and limit-setting in empowering players with healthier gaming habits.

"As the online gaming industry continues to expand, combining such tools with player support mechanisms could be key to fostering long-term responsible gaming practices targeted at ensuring the mental well-being of the gamers," Balhara said.

With India's online gaming industry surpassing 500 million users, fostering a culture of responsible gaming is critical for the well-being of the users, said Balhara, who co-led the study.

The study emphasised that offering personalised interventions and refining responsible gaming policies and platforms can create a more positive and sustainable gaming environment.

The researchers recommended expanding these initiatives by integrating real-time behavioural alerts, financial literacy programmes, and awareness campaigns to further enhance the effectiveness of responsible gaming measures.

They also emphasised the need to systematically assess the effectiveness of such measures using a robust study design.

In addition, there is a need to develop services and resources for those who end up experiencing adverse mental health consequences, the study noted.