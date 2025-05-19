Rest of schools in 30 border areas in Jammu region reopen

Jammu, May 19 (PTI) Schools along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu reopened on Monday as normalcy has begun to return to the region.

After remaining shut for almost 12 days in the aftermath of the recent hostilities between the two countries, schools falling in 30 locations close to the Line of Control and International Border reopened in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The heavy cross-border shelling and air strikes that followed had pushed both the countries to the brink of war, triggering widespread fear and precautionary shutdowns. The two countries agreed for a pause in hostilities on May 10.

While most schools in Jammu region reopened by May 15, those in close proximity to the borders had remained closed to ensure students' safety as India continued to keep vigil.

"Rest of the schools along the Line of Control and International Border reopened today," said an official on Monday.

Zonal education officers have been instructed to ensure that safety and security guidelines are strictly adhered to in their respective jurisdictions, he said. PTI AB RUK RUK