Restart car manufacturing in Chennai, TN CM urges Ford Motor

Chennai, Sep 11 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a US tour, called on officials of Ford Motor in Chicago and deliberated on the possibility of renewing the company's ties with Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Wednesday.

Stalin visited Ford officials including President, International Markets Group, Kay Hart on September 10, 2024, and urged them to revive car manufacturing and expand their global (technology/business) centre in Chennai, an official release said.

Ford stopped production at its plant here a few years ago.

The CM said in a post on 'X': "Had a very engaging discussion with the team from @Ford Motors! Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!" Also, the government said the chief minister met top officials, including national president, Jagadeesh Mosali of IT Serve Alliance, the voice of IT companies functioning across the United States and urged them to make investments in Tamil Nadu.

On August 27, CM Stalin embarked on a visit to the US and he is expected to be back home within three to four days.

During his visit, the Tamil Nadu government has signed, in San Francisco and Chicago, MoUs totally worth about Rs 7,016 crore with 16 leading companies. PTI VGN KH