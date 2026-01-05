Restaurant gutted in Kozhikode, no casualties

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) A restaurant was gutted in a fire accident here on Monday, officials said.

A distress call was received around 10.30 am reporting a fire at the Al Raidan restaurant at Palakkutty near Koduvally, Fire and Rescue Services officials added.

A fire tender was immediately dispatched from the Narikunni station, and the fire was brought under control by around 11.30 am, they said.

Fire service personnel said no casualties were reported as the restaurant was not functioning at the time of the incident.

Officials suspect a short circuit could have caused the accident.

A detailed probe will be conducted by the police and the Electrical Inspectorate, officials added.