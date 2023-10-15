Restaurant manager, 3 others in Navi Mumbai booked for violation of norms

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) Police have registered offences against the manager and three other persons working at a restaurant in Navi Mumbai for violating norms after some female singers there were found allegedly indulging in obscene acts, an official said on Sunday.

A police team conducted a raid at the restaurant-cum-bar located on Palm Beach road in Vashi area at around 1 am on Saturday and found violation of norms at the establishment, the official from APMC police station said.

Offences were registered against the restaurant manager, a waiter and two stewards under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts and songs in public place) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, the official said.

The police also issued a warning to four female singers who were found indulging in obscene acts at the establishment, he added. PTI COR GK