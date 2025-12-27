Restaurant owner beaten to death for refusing liquor, cigarettes; 3 apprehended

Latur, Dec 27 (PTI) A restaurant owner was beaten to death by three persons, who were later apprehended, for allegedly refusing to give them liquor and cigarettes in Maharashtra’s Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Naigaon in Chakur tehsil, an official said.

Around Friday midnight, three persons walked into BN Bar and Restaurant and demanded liquor and cigarettes from owner Gajanan Namdev Kasle. When he refused, they got into an argument with him.

The trio soon became violent and struck Kasle repeatedly on the head with a stick, killing him on the spot. They also assaulted and seriously injured Kasle’s employee Ajay Bharat More, when he tried to intervene, the official said.

The attackers then grabbed liquor bottles and Rs 15,000 from the cash counter and escaped.

After being alerted, inspector Balaji Bhande and his team from Chakur visited the spot and launched an investigation. Based on CCTV footage and other inputs, they apprehended the three attackers from Loha tehsil in neighbouring Nanded district on Saturday evening, the official said. PTI COR NR