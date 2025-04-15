Restaurant owner shot dead in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 15 (PTI) A 28-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons in the wee hours of Tuesday in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place between 1.20 am and 1.30 am near a cafe in Ambazari police station area, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Avinash Raju Bhusari, the owner of Sosha restaurant, was sitting in front of the cafe with its manager and enjoying an ice cream when four unidentified persons arrived there on a motorcycle and a moped, an official from Ambazari police station said.

One of them allegedly fired four rounds at Bhusari and then fled the spot along with the accomplices, he said.

The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's father, the Ambazari police registered a case.

Efforts were on to identify the culprits and nab them, the police said. PTI COR GK