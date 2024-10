Buldhana, Oct 4 (PTI) A major fire destroyed a restaurant in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out around 4 am at the eating joint located at the bus stand in the Sailani area in Chikhli taluka. The blaze completely damaged the establishment, said the official from Raypur police station.

Fire tenders from Buldhana and Chikhli were sent to the spot and the fire was doused, he added. PTI COR CLS NR