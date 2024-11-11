Restituted illegally sold Chennai land worth Rs 12 crore to rightful owner: ED

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has "restituted" a plot of land worth more than Rs 12 crore in Chennai to its rightful claimant after it was "fraudulently" sold by land grabbers.

The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after it lodged a criminal case against the accused on the basis of an FIR filed by the central crime branch (CCB) of Chennai Police, the federal agency said in a statement.

A group of land grabbers had "unlawfully" encroached upon the said land in Saidapet Taluk in Chennai. Subsequently, they sold the property to a third party by "forging" documents and falsely claiming ownership, it said.

The agency said it attached this land under the anti-money laundering law in March 2017 and this order was later confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority of the PMLA.

Subsequently, a chargesheet was filed in the case before a court in Chennai.

"The current value of the property is Rs 12.73 crore and its restitution to the rightful claimant marks a significant step in the ED's ongoing efforts to ensure that the proceeds of crime are returned to those affected," the statement said.

The ED said it was committed to combating financial crimes and ensuring justice for victims of such crimes.