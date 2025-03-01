Restoration of Jammu-Srinagar NH expedites as weather improves

Banihal (Jammu), Mar 1 (PTI) Amid improvement in weather, authorities have expedited restoration of the damaged portions of Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which remained closed on Saturday, officials said.

The arterial road, connecting the Valley and the rest of the country, was closed on Friday following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides in the Ramban district.

Officials said a side of the road near Mehar has caved in, while a major landslide has blocked one tube of the Kunfer-Peerah tunnel.

Traffic was suspended from both sides of the highway on Thursday evening after heavy rains triggered shooting stones, mudslides and landslides at several places including Kishtwari pather, Panthiyal, Mehar and Dalwas, while snowfall between Qazigund and Ramsu rendered the road slippery.

The repairing of the road was hampered by continuous rains on Friday, but has speeded up on Saturday morning after the weather improved, officials said.

They said the restoration is expected to be completed by Saturday evening and the highway is likely to be reopened on Sunday. PTI TAS RUK HIG