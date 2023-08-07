Restoration of Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership victory of truth: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said the restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was a "victory of truth".

His reaction came after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that Gandhi's disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

"The restoration of parliamentary membership of Rahul Gandhi is a victory of truth. Rahul Gandhi's fight and the immense support of the public forced a stubborn government to bow down," Gehlot tweeted.

श्री राहुल गांधी की संसद सदस्यता बहाल होना सत्य की विजय है। श्री राहुल गांधी के संघर्ष और जनता के अपार समर्थन ने एक हठी सरकार को झुकने पर मजबूर कर दिया। जनता की आवाज राहुल गांधी जी के रूप में अब संसद में फिर से गूंजेगी और आमजन के हित की बात उठाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 7, 2023

Rahul Gandhi will now be able to again raise the issues of public interest, he said.