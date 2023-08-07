Advertisment
#National

Restoration of Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership victory of truth: Ashok Gehlot

NewsDrum Desk
07 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File image)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said the restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was a "victory of truth".

His reaction came after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that Gandhi's disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

"The restoration of parliamentary membership of Rahul Gandhi is a victory of truth. Rahul Gandhi's fight and the immense support of the public forced a stubborn government to bow down," Gehlot tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi will now be able to again raise the issues of public interest, he said.

