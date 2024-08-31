Restoration of 'Rani Samadhis' completed in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust (JKDT) has completed the restoration and renovation of the historic Rani Samadhis complex, a landmark in Jammu city.

The work involved giving the heritage complex a major aesthetic facelift and restoring its former grandeur.

The complex houses 'samadhis,' or tombs, of Maharani Tara Devi, the wife of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh and mother of Karan Singh, and other queens. An ancient Shiv temple is also built inside the complex.

The complex has undergone beautification with several structural improvements, reinforcements, fixing of drainage system, and paint work, JKDT said in a press release.

Martand Singh, a JKDT trustee and great grandson of the last Dogra ruler, said the Rani Samadhi is more than just a historical structure and tribute to the Dogra Maharanis but a reminder of "our royal past and the cultural richness that defines Jammu." "By restoring it, we not only honor our ancestors but also inspire future generations to take pride in their heritage and JKDT will continue to protect and preserve our cultural treasures, ensuring they remain a source of inspiration for the generations to come," said the royal scion, who personally monitored the restoration project.