Restoration of statehood Congress, INDIA bloc's priority: Rahul Gandhi in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought to strike an emotional chord with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and assured that the restoration of statehood was a priority for the Congress party as well as the opposition's INDIA bloc.

The former Congress president also said it is his party's aim that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh get their democratic rights back.

Gandhi and Congress President Malikarjun Kharge were in J-K on a two-day visit to hold consultations with party workers ahead of the assembly elections in the UT.

As Gandhi concluded the Srinagar leg of his visit, he stitched up an alliance with Jammu and Kashmir's oldest regional party -- the National Conference (NC) -- holding consultations with the NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at their residence here.

The announcement of the alliance was made by the senior Abdullah after the Congress leaders left his residence for Jammu.

During the two-day visit, Gandhi also met a delegation of students in J-K, relished traditional Kashmiri cuisine 'Wazwan' at a famous restaurant, and had an ice-cream at a popular local parlour.

Speaking to reporters after holding an interaction with his party leaders and workers, Gandhi assured the people of J-K that his party and the INDIA bloc will work towards the restoration of the statehood to J-K, and the democratic rights of the people.

"It is our priority, and also of the INDIA bloc, to get statehood restored to J-K as soon as possible. We had expected this could be done prior to elections, but it is okay, elections have been declared.

"It is a step forward and we are hoping that statehood will be restored as soon as possible and the democratic rights of the people of J-K will be restored," he said.

The Congress leader said he has "a very deep relation" with the people of J-K and it is always a pleasure for him to visit here. He assured them that the Congress is always there to help them in whatever way it can.

"My message to the people of J-K is that whatever way we can help you with, the Congress party is always there. We understand that you are going through a very difficult period, a tough period. We want to end violence." He reiterated that he wants to open "Mohabbat ki dukan nafrat ke bazaar mein" (shop of love in market of hate) with respect and brotherhood".

The LoP criticised the Centre's decision of downgrading J-K from a state to a UT.

"This has never happened before. UTs have become states, but it is the first time that a state has become a UT. We are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of J-K and Ladakh get their democratic rights back," he added.

Earlier, addressing his party leaders and workers here, Gandhi said he shares an old bond and a blood relation with Kashmir.

Referring to his late night visit to have a dinner and relish ice-cream here, he said he felt irritated when someone asked him whether he liked the people of J-K. "I told them that no I do not like the people of J&K, I love them." Gandhi said it is his mission to "erase the pain and fear in the hearts of the people of J-K".

Later, the Congress leader held an interaction with the party workers in Jammu, and told them that he considers himself their soldier in New Delhi. He added his doors are always open for party workers describing them as "the lions of the Congress".

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Gandhi said Narendra Modi's body language and confidence have drastically changed after the parliamentary poll results.

The LoP in the Lok Sabha told the Congress workers, "You know my relationship with you. It is not a political connection. It is a relationship of love and that of my family's background. My family comes from your state." "So, you should always feel that you have a sepoy in Delhi. I am your sepoy. Whatever you need, my doors are always open for you," he said. "You only have to give me an order, and I will be present before you." Referring to the party leaders as his 'generals' and the workers as 'sepoys', he emphasised that both must be respected in all situations, including during alliances with other parties. PTI SSB TIR TIR