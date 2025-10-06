Restore all damaged roads using best technology: HP Education minister tells PWD

Shimla, Oct 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of development works being carried out in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency here.

He directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that new road constructions and restoration works use the best available technology.

All roads damaged during the recent disasters have been restored for small vehicles, while around 14 roads still remain closed for heavy vehicles and will be reopened on priority, he said.

"The future infrastructure must be developed keeping in mind the challenges posed by extreme weather events such as the heavy rains and cloudbursts witnessed in 2023 and this year," Thakur said.

He said that even if such conditions recur, roads and other infrastructure should remain functional throughout the year.

The minister noted that the disaster struck during the apple season, disrupting connectivity and posing challenges for fruit farmers.

However, he appreciated the PWD for swiftly restoring road connectivity and providing timely relief to apple farmers.

He said the department should explore options such as bailey bridges in areas prone to frequent landslides or where road construction faces recurring challenges.

Thakur directed officials to issue all tenders related to works under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) by November 15, 2025, and to undertake immediate relief measures in areas where houses, land or property are at risk.

He also instructed officials to identify such vulnerable locations to ensure public safety. PTI COR OZ OZ