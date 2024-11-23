Restore Andhra Pradesh''s ties with Singapore: CM tells officials

Amaravati, Nov 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to resume engagement with Singapore government with confidence building measures and restore severed ties, which he alleged were broken during the YSRCP regime.

The chief minister directed the bureaucrats to meet the officials of the Southeast Asian city state to explain what transpired between 2019 and 2024 and to ‘revive the lost goodwill’.

“Meet Singapore government to restore faith, explain what happened, take action to correct the course for building mutual trust and revive earlier engagement,” said an official press release, quoting the CM.

According to Naidu, the southern state lost respect at the international level and its brand image was hurt due to the alleged arbitrary annulment of agreements by the erstwhile YSRCP regime headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Alleging that Andhra Pradesh suffered on the global stage, the CM noted that there was a need to restore its image internationally and said that international cooperation was crucial for the development of the state. PTI STH ADB