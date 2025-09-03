Restore Old Pension Scheme, regularise contract workers: Railway employees at NFIR convention

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) More than 15,000 railway workers present at the Karnail Singh Stadium here on Wednesday to attend the 31st National Convention of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) and Uttar Railway Mazdoor Union have supported the union leaders' demands for restoring the Old Pension Scheme and regularising contract workers.

The union leaders have issued an ultimatum to the government to pay heed to their demands, saying or else, they will have no option but intensify their movement.

"The Indian Railways cannot progress without its workers. The government must address our demands or else, the struggle will grow stronger," NFIR general secretary M Raghavaiah said.

The key demands of the workers are -- a ban on privatisation and outsourcing, the restoration of the OPS and scrapping of the New Pension Scheme, recruitment on vacant posts and regularisation of contract workers, improved safety, facilities for women employees, promotion of all Group 'D' employees to Group 'C' and the strengthening of health facilities, and opposition to the privatisation of production units and railway hospitals.

"Privatisation of the railways is dangerous for both the workers and the public. This convention is sending a strong message of workers' unity," NFIR president Guman Singh said.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik, who is associated with the railways, said the convention is a symbol of workers' strength and unity.

"We must continue our struggle against privatisation and unfair policies. That is the only path to victory," Malik, the first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal, said.

The union leaders will deliberate on ways to confront the government on these issues at the convention, which will conclude on Thursday.

"The Uttar Railway Mazdoor Union has always raised workers' voices, and OPS restoration and regularisation of contract workers remain our top priorities," general secretary of the union B C Sharma said. PTI JP RC