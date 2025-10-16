Restore statehood to solve all issues in J&K: Abdullah urges PM Modi on 1st anniversary of NC govt

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday used the occasion of the National Conference (NC) government's one-year anniversary to renew a passionate appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the restoration of statehood, calling it the single-most important solution to all the issues facing the Union territory.

Addressing reporters at the NC headquarters here, Abdullah expressed disappointment that the Central government had not honoured its commitment on statehood during his administration's first year.

"We were hopeful that the Centre would fulfil its promise to restore statehood (to J-K) in the first year of our government, but it has not happened," Abdullah said, adding, "We still believe that the solution to all the problems facing Jammu and Kashmir lies in the restoration of statehood." The chief minister directly urged the prime minister and the Union government to fulfil the "solemn promise" made to the people from the floor of Parliament and the Supreme Court.

Abdullah took a sharp dig at the BJP for its failure to deliver on a key election promise, particularly in the Jammu region where the party secured a large number of seats.

"The BJP had promised statehood to the people of J-K, why it has not been fulfilled," he asked, recalling that BJP leaders previously taunted the NC, saying statehood would come "from Delhi and not from J-K or Srinagar".

The chief minister also addressed speculation that the delay in restoring statehood was a tactic to pressure his government into a back-door alliance with the BJP.

It will be a very sad thing if the people of J-K are deprived of statehood only because the BJP could not form the government, Abdullah said.

"If people wanted a BJP government, they would have made a BJP government in 2024... We have no intention of allowing the BJP from the back door," he clarified.

"BJP never said in the Supreme Court or in Parliament that they will give statehood only when the chief minister is from BJP. They only talked about a three-step process – delimitation, election, and statehood. No ifs, no buts," he asserted.

Responding to a question on NC's strategy if the Centre doesn't restore statehood, Abdullah said he is hopeful of early restoration of the same.

"I am not the one who will resort to threats to gain anything. I am still hoping that without threatening, without spoiling the situation in J-K, the promises that have been made to the people of J-K will be fulfilled," he said.

Marking the one-year milestone, Abdullah pledged to continue efforts for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and to fulfil the promises made in NC's election manifesto.

Noting the unique challenges of governing a UT, Abdullah said, "Heading a government in a UT is a different experience. We were hoping that the Centre would fulfil its promise on statehood, but it has not happened yet. But we will not back down from our efforts." Abdullah also highlighted his government's proactive steps toward its political agenda and said "we have made a start. Be it the political promises we made... to bring a resolution in the Assembly on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, or to get a resolution approved in the Cabinet for the restoration of statehood — we did both things." Responding to opposition demands for a one-year report card, the chief minister reiterated that the mandate was for a full term.

"If you have to judge us on the basis of our manifesto, do it after the government completes its full five-year term because no government fulfills all its promises in six months or one year," he said, assuring that a comprehensive report would be submitted upon the completion of five years. PTI AB TAS SKL ARI