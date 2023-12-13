Restoring law and order among priorities: Rajasthan deputy CMs-elect

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Rajasthan deputy chief ministers-designate Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday attacked the previous Congress government over the law and order issue and said all efforts will be made by the BJP dispensation to bring the state back on track.

Kumari said Rajasthan became number one in the country in crime against women but now this will change.

The Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA visited Govind Devji temple in the morning and reached her bungalow in Civil Lines where her supporters congratulated her.

"In the last five years, the Congress failed to deliver on every front, be it law and order or women security. Development in the state has not happened...false promises and guarantees were given to people," she told reporters.

"To correct this situation, BJP government in the state will work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Kumari said.

When asked about her priorities, she said safety of women will be among the priorities of the state government.

Bairwa also met people and received wishes. He said that his priority would be to take along all sections of society and also restore law and order in the state.

"The Congress government made Rajasthan number one in crime against women and Dalits but now, people have rid the state of the misrule," he said.

"The new government will work to restore law and order. We will take along all sections of society," Bairwa told reporters.

Meanwhile, chief minister-elect Bhajan Lal Sharma has shifted to a guest house from his apartment where a large number of people reached to congratulate him.

A BJP spokesperson said the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11.15 am on December 15 outside the iconic Albert Hall.

The BJP on Tuesday picked first-time MLA Sharma as Rajasthan's new chief minister, ending days of speculation that followed its victory in the assembly polls.

The surprise choice was announced after BJP MLAs met here and elected Sharma as the leader of its legislature party. The 56-year-old legislator from Sanganer is at present a Rajasthan BJP general secretary.

The BJP won 115 seats in the November 25 assembly elections while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state.

The election in Karanpur was deferred due to the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. It will now be held on January 5 and results will be announced on January 8. PTI SDA KVK KVK