Restoring statehood to J-K is Cong, INDIA bloc's priority: Rahul Gandhi

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood the Congress and the INDIA bloc's priority.

The former Congress president also said it is his party's aim that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get their democratic rights back.

"It is our priority, and also of the INDIA bloc, to get statehood restored to J-K as soon as possible. We had expected this could be done prior to elections, but it is okay, elections have been declared.

"It is a step forward and we are hoping that statehood will be restored as soon as possible and the democratic rights of the people of J-K will be restored," Gandhi said at a press conference after an interaction with party workers here.

The Congress leader said he has "a very deep relation" with the people of J-K and it is always a pleasure for him to visit here. He assured them that the Congress is always there to help them in whatever way it can.

"My message to the people of J-K is that whatever way we can help you with, the Congress party is always there. We understand that you are going through a very difficult period, a tough period. We want to end violence." Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra which had culminated here, Gandhi said, "We want to open "Mohabbat ki dukan nafrat ke bazar mein" (shop of love in market of hate) with respect and brotherhood." He said it is the first time since Independence that a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory (UT).

"This has never happened before. UTs have become states, but it is the first time that a state has become a UT. We are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of J-K and Ladakh get their democratic rights back," he added.

Earlier, addressing his party leaders and workers, Gandhi said he shares an old bond and a blood relation with Kashmir.

Referring to his late night visit to have a dinner and relish ice-cream here, he said he felt irritated when someone asked him whether he liked the people of J-K.

"We went to the restaurant to have a dinner. They brought Wazwan. Kharge ji has been advised by his doctors not to eat non-vegetarian food, so he could not relish Wazwan. Then I went out to have some ice-cream.

"I met some people there who asked me whether I like the people of J&K. This irritated me and I told them that no I do not like the people of J&K, I love them," he said.

Gandhi said it is his mission to "erase the pain and fear in the hearts of the people of J-K".

"I, Kharge ji and the Congress party want to end the pain that you are going through," he added.

The Congress leader said his party and the opposition's INDIA Bloc "crushed" the self-confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The ideology of the Congress party and the INDIA Bloc defeated him. We did not resort to violence or abusive language, but succeeded in conveying a message to PM Modi that he is not what he thinks he is. We have crushed his self-confidence and psychology," he said. PM Modi does not thump his chest anymore, he added.

He also told his party workers that even if the Congress entered into an alliance in J-K, the interests of party workers and leaders will not be compromised.

"Alliance will take place. But there won't be an alliance at the cost of Congress workers' and leaders' interest. You should remain assured that there will be no compromise on the interests and respect of party workers and leaders," he said.

Gandhi, along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday spoke with Congress leaders and workers here to get a feedback about the grassroots-level preparations for the assembly polls.

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.