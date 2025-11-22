Restricted holiday in Haryana on 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Nov 25

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has declared November 25 as a restricted holiday in the state on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru, Tegh Bahadur, an official statement said on Saturday.

A grand state-level event will be organised in Kurukshetra to mark this historic occasion, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event on November 25.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena on Saturday said lakhs of devotees and Sikh congregations from across Haryana and neighbouring states are expected to participate in the event.

Elaborate arrangements will be made for security, traffic movement, parking and crowd management, he said.

Presiding over a review meeting with Sikh Sangat, members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, BJP leaders, and district officials at Jyotisar, Meena said the event has been envisioned as a historic and memorable occasion where the divine message of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's teachings will reach people across the globe.