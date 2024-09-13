Restrictions eased in Imphal

Imphal, Sep 13 (PTI) The restrictions on the movement of people in the Imphal West and Imphal East districts were relaxed between 5 am and 4 pm from Saturday, according to official notifications.

Curfew was clamped in the two districts on September 10 in the wake of students' protests over militant attacks.

"Due to the developing law and order situation in the district, there is need to relax the restriction of movement to facilitate general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food," read the similarly worded notifications issued by the two district magistrates.

"This relaxation shall not include any gathering/sit-in protests/ rally etc without obtaining approval through competent authority," it said. PTI CORR SOM