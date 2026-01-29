Restrictions imposed on visitors' movement in Similipal for President's visit

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 29 (PTI) The authorities of Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Thursday imposed certain restrictions on the movement of visitors due to security and administrative arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu’s tour.

The office of Similipal Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni, in an order, said that three roads leading to the National Park will remain closed for visitors from February 4 to February 6.

"Kalikaprasad gate and Gudgudia tourism zone will be closed from February 4 to 6 for tourists. The safari at central zone (Gudgudia) will also be closed for the afternoon of February 5 and the morning of February 6," the order said.

Forest department sources said that Murmu will make a night halt in Similipal National Park on February 5 and return the next day.

According to officials, the President will undertake a six-day visit to Odisha beginning February 2. She will reach Bhubaneswar on the February 2 and stay overnight at Lok Bhavan in the state capital.

On February 3, the President is slated to visit Jajpur and offer prayers at the temple of Goddess Biraja. Thereafter, she is set to attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan (FM) University in Balasore as the chief guest.

The same evening, Murmu is scheduled to proceed to Puri, where she will visit Shree Jagannath Temple for darshan of the trinity on February 4.

The President is also slated to visit her native Mayurbhanj district on February 5 and 6, where she will participate in multiple official and cultural programmes.