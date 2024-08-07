Restrictions near India's borders with B'desh, Myanmar in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

Aizawl, Aug 7 (PTI) Restrictions were imposed near India's borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials said on Wednesday.

The restrictions were imposed in view of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, they said.

Movement of people is strictly prohibited between 6 pm and 6 am within 3 km of the borders, they added.

"Any person violating the order will invite a legal punishment under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023," said the order issued on Tuesday.

The order will remain in effect for two months from the date of issuance or until further order, it said.

Mizoram's three districts -- Lawngtlai, Mamit and Lunglei -- share a 318-km-long border with Bangladesh. Lawngtlai is the first district to have issued a prohibitory order in view of the unrest in Bangladesh.

A senior police officer said illegal immigration from the neighbouring country has not been reported so far.

The state police are working with the Border Security Force (BSF), which guards the India-Bangladesh border, to prevent any illegal immigration, he said. PTI CORR SOM