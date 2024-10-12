Result of larger cultural decay: Bhagwat on Kolkata doctor's rape

Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday slammed “attempts to cover up” the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Such incidents are the result of a larger cultural decay and corruption in society, Bhagwat said, addressing RSS workers at the annual Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur.

Citing old traditions of India, Bhagwat said, “When Droupadi’s clothes were touched, Mahabharata happened, and when Sita was abducted, Ramayana happened,.” “What happened in Kolkata in the R G Kar Hospital was a shameful incident, which is an insult to all of us,” Bhagwat said.

There was an attempt to cover up the incident and protect the criminals, the RSS chief said, targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal.

“The nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture is ruining us,” Bhagwat said. PTI CLS MR VT VT