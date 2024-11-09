Result of long-standing negligence, neglect: Rahul Gandhi on rail employee's death in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed the Railways for the death of its employee who got crushed between the buffers of the engine and a coach during a shunting operation in Bihar, saying it was a result of "long-standing negligence and neglect".

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred during the shunting of a train at platform number 5 of the Barauni Junction station in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday.

Amar Kumar (25) got crushed between the buffers of the engine and a coach. A video clip of the body stuck between the buffers has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the news on X, Gandhi said, "When will the common people be safe Modiji? You are just busy keeping 'one' Adani safe".

"This horrific picture and news is the result of long-standing negligence, neglect and deliberate low recruitment by the Indian Railways," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in the post in Hindi.

Kumar's family alleged that he died because of negligence on the part of the railway staff. However, officials of the East Central Railway said the guidelines for such an operation must have been violated leading to the "unfortunate incident" and an inquiry has been ordered. PTI SKC NSD NSD