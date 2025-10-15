Results for 5,023 posts announced in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 15 (PTI) The Assam State Level Recruitment Commission on Wednesday announced the results for 5023 Class IV posts under various administrative departments of the state government.

The Commission's Chairman B Kalyan Chakravarthy said at a press conference here that a total 41 Departments have submitted requisitions for the Class IV Posts.

These include 2102 posts for those who have studied up to class 8 category, 1,088 posts for HSLC or equivalent examination passed category, 1,833 posts for Power and Public Works Department (PWD) for electrical departments in the category of HSLC or equivalent examination passed along with ITI pass certificate from a state government approved institute, he said.

The selection was made on the basis of a written test for 135 marks and an oral interview for 15 marks.

The written tests were conducted for two levels of qualifications in two sessions on October 27, 2024, he said.

After the written test, shortlisted candidates were called for oral interviews from June 17 to July 7, 2025.

A total of 13,99,898 applications were received for 5,023 posts with 9,28,126 appearing for the written examination and 9,672 were shortlisted for the interview with 8,739 finally appearing for it.

Chakravarty said that the final merit lists against 5,023 posts have been prepared based on the combined marks of the written test as well as the oral interview.

He said that the provisionally selected candidates shall be allotted departments via a process of randomisation through a computer software developed by NIC in the presence of independent observers.

The results declared to have qualified for appointment are provisional and subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria after verification of the documents, certificates etc. during appointment by the appointing authority.

The appointment of the provisionally selected candidates shall be issued by the concerned Departments after necessary verification of the documents, he added.

In case of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, they will have to be present before a Medical Board for examination and clearance.

Chakravarty said that a candidate will be selected against one post only and once a person is selected in a higher grade pay post, he will not be considered for any other posts of lower grade pay. PTI DG NN