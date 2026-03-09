Results for AIIMS' faculty association elections 2026 announced; Dr Malhi becomes president

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The results of the 2026 elections of the Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS), Delhi, the body representing all faculty members working at the premier institute, have been declared.

Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, Professor in the Department of Radiodiagnosis at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, has been elected as the president of FAIMS. Just before this, he was serving as the general secretary of the association.

The results were declared last week.

Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve from the Department of Community Medicine has been elected as the Vice President, while Dr Keshav Goyal will serve as the General Secretary.

The FAIMS works for the welfare, housing and office infrastructure for faculty service conditions, including pay commission matters, career progression, and their overall welfare at the institute.

It collaborates with institute leadership to improve infrastructure, academic environment, and research support to uphold AIIMS' trinity mission and raises issues related to workplace safety, professional dignity, and policies that protect healthcare workers.