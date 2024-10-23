Results of 88 HP govt jobs declared

Hamirpur (HP), October 23(PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on Wednesday declared the results of 88 posts in five different categories of government jobs.

Advertisment

These included the result of 82 posts of Junior Office Assistant Information technology (IT), Aayog Secretary Vikram Mahajan said.

The other results were for two posts of Copy Holder, two posts of Workshop Instructor (Pattern Making), and one post of Workshop Instructor (Architecture).

Mahajan said no candidate has been found eligible for one post of Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Officer.

Advertisment

All results are uploaded on the Commission's website hprca.hp.gov.in.

The results of exams for junior office assistant and a few others were withheld after the vigilance department exposed irregularities in papers conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission.

On December 23, 2022, vigilance arrested commission's senior assistant Uma Azad with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash in her possession.

Advertisment

In the wake of the incident, the HPSSC was scrapped and replaced by Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. PTI COR BPL VN VN