Results of development works must be visible, will not tolerate negligence: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday warned that "negligence" will not be tolerated in projects funded by the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF) and the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD), and stressed that the outcomes of these initiatives should be visible across the city.

In a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta reviewed the projects sanctioned under the two funds with senior officers. She reiterated her government's commitment to the development of all areas and communities in Delhi, urging officials to focus on the timely completion of work in unauthorised colonies and slum settlements, the Delhi CMO said in a statement.

The chief minister directed officials to accelerate works under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF) and the projects proposed through the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund. Gupta reviewed the proposals and progress reports submitted by the officials and issued detailed directions regarding the forthcoming action plan.

She also pointed out that with the monsoon season drawing to a close, all departments should intensify the pace of development works in the coming days.

The chief minister highlighted that it is crucial for the progress of these works to be visibly evident throughout the city and instructed departments to provide comprehensive lists of proposals.

Presentations prepared by officials must include a clear account of project progress, budgetary status, and deadlines, she said, asserting that there was no lack of funds.

Negligence or just following formalities in development works will be unacceptable, and the results should be visible, the chief minister said while guiding departments for better coordination to accelerate implementation.

Furthermore, she directed departments to send regular reports on the works executed under the CMDF and MLALAD to her office and the relevant legislators.

If any proposals from the MLAs are found to be incompatible with the regulations, they should be informed promptly to prevent any delays in progress.