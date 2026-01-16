Results of Maharashtra civic polls reflect faith in Modi’s policies: Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said the BJP and the Shiv Sena's victory in the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections reflect people’s strong faith in the development and welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khandu in a social media post congratulated the BJP and the Shiv Sena on their emphatic victory, saying the mandate clearly reflects people’s trust in development and welfare-oriented governance.

"Congratulations to BJP and Shiv Sena on the emphatic victory in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections," the chief minister said in a post on X.

He added that the outcome reaffirms the people’s trust in the policies of development and welfare led by Modi.

Extending his best wishes to the state leadership, the chief minister said, "My best wishes to CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, Dy CM Shri Eknath Shinde ji, Shri Ravi Dada Chavan ji, Shri Ameet Satam ji, and all-party workers." He also expressed gratitude to the electorate, saying, "Heartfelt thanks to the voters for their immense support." The results are being seen as a major endorsement of the ruling alliance’s development agenda ahead of future electoral contests. PTI UPL UPL MNB