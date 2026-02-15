Results of municipal polls acid test for my administration: Telangana CM Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the Congress secured 85 to 90 per cent of municipalities and municipal corporations in the recently held urban local body polls, crediting the outcome to his government’s two-year administration.

Addressing the Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj Jayanthi celebrations here, Reddy, in an apparent reference to the BRS, said the opposition party had not learnt its lesson despite being defeated in the last Assembly elections.

“The results of the municipal polls are an acid test for my administration. I am working hard, and I had earlier said that the people would certainly give us 80 per cent of the seats,” he said.

“Though some works are yet to be completed, there has been no shortfall in our efforts. We have won 85 to 90 per cent of the municipalities and corporations in favour of the Congress government,” the CM added.

In a veiled attack on the BRS, he said the people had experienced its administration and had wisely voted it out of power. However, the opposition party, without realising its mistakes, was blaming the electorate for not voting it back to office, he alleged.

Reddy said he had never behaved like a ruler but as a public servant. “I will remain active for the next 20 years and serve the people,” he said.

The chief minister also said he had instructed officials to lay bituminous (BT) roads connecting all tandas across the state.

In a boost to the Reddy-led government, the Congress registered an emphatic victory in the elections held on February 11 for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

Of the total 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities where elections were held, the Congress won over 1,300 wards, followed by the BRS with around 700 wards and the BJP with about 275 wards.

The election of mayors, deputy mayors, municipal chairpersons and vice-chairpersons will take place on February 16.

The CM further said a giant statue of Sant Sevalal Maharaj would be constructed in the Nallamala forest and that the next anniversary would be held in a grand manner.

He said all structures would be built strictly in accordance with tribal traditions.

“Sant Sevalal inspired everyone to walk on the path of peace for humanity and stood as a guide for 15 crore Lambadas in the country,” he added.

It is the government’s responsibility to celebrate Sevalal Jayanti, he said, noting that Lambadas played a key role in the Telangana movement. PTI GDK VVK SSK