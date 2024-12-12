Results of 'one nation, one election' need to be seen, says Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday described ‘one nation, one election’ as the BJP’s agenda and said its implications need to be seen.

Advertisment

The Union Cabinet earlier in the day approved bills to implement 'one nation, one election' and the draft legislations are likely to be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing Winter Session.

“They (BJP-led NDA) have the majority and they can take any decision. But, its implications and results need to be seen,” Soren told reporters at the Jharkhand assembly premises.

He said that all the elections were held simultaneously when the country became independent.

Advertisment

“This is their agenda. They will work on their agenda and we will work on our agenda,” said Soren, the JMM executive president.

In September, the Centre accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee to hold simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner. PTI SAN NN