Results of six Post Codes in Himachal to be announced before Diwali: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 20, (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Ayog to announce the results for six pending post codes before Diwali.

These include 295 posts for Post Code 939 (JOA IT), 82 posts for Post Code 903 (JOA IT), Copy Holder Post Code 982, Workshop Instructor Post Code 992, Psychologist Post Code 994, and Workshop Instructor Post Code 997.

In a meeting the Ayog officials, the CM emphasised the state government's commitment to providing transparent and merit-based employment opportunities to the youth in the government sector.

"The announcement of results for these six pending post codes will be a Diwali gift from the state government to the youth of Himachal Pradesh seeking government jobs," he said.

Sukhu also said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee has permitted the declaration of results for 21 pending post codes, with results for Post Codes 817, 999 and 969 already announced.

He directed officials to expedite the announcement process, stating that results for the six examinations would be declared before Diwali, while the results for the remaining 12 post codes are set for November.

He said that the government has been consistently working for the welfare of its employees since day one.

"In its very first cabinet meeting, the government reinstated the Old Pension Scheme, benefiting 1.36 lakh government employees. Recently, the government has increased the dearness allowance by four percent, and all employees' salaries and pensions will be disbursed by October 28, ahead of Diwali," he added. PTI COR OZ OZ