Results of UP police constable recruitment exam declared

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board announced the results of the written exam conducted for the recruitment of constables on Thursday.

"The list of candidates found eligible for the next stage of the selection process, scrutiny of records and physical standard test as per the merit of marks obtained in the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 to the posts of Constable Civil Police and the related notification has been released on the board's website uppbpb.gov.in," the board said on X.

आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2023 की दिनांक 23, 24, 25 30 व 31 अगस्त 2024 को सम्पन्न लिखित परीक्षा के प्राप्तांकों की श्रेष्ठता, और आरक्षण के लम्बवत एवं क्षैतिज नियमों के अनुसार चयन प्रक्रिया के अगले चरण, अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा तथा शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण (DV / PST) हेतु… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) November 21, 2024

Congratulating the successful candidates, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "Hearty congratulations to the candidates who passed the written examination of Direct Recruitment-2023 for 60,244 posts of Constable Civil Police conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board through a fair and transparent process."

In another message posted on the social media platform, he said, "Ensuring compliance with the reservation policy, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has declared about two and a half times more candidates, i.e. a total of 1,74,316 candidates, eligible for the next stage on the basis of the superiority of marks obtained." The written exams were held in two shifts on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

The fresh recruitment exercise was carried out after the exams held on February 17 and 18 were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.