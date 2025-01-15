Results will be shocking if Delhi polls are held fairly, says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday expressed confidence that her party would perform exceptionally well in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections provided they are conducted fairly.

Mayawati also urged the voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Delhi to remember the "discriminatory treatment" they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic while casting their votes.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her 69th birthday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister released a book that she authored and emphasized the BSP is contesting the Delhi elections with full preparation and determination.

"If the elections are conducted fairly without any tampering of EVMs or other manipulations, I assure you the results will be surprising," she said, noting the concerns raised by many parties over the possibility of malpractice.

Highlighting the grievances of the migrant workers, Mayawati accused the Congress, BJP and AAP of making empty promises to win the elections but failing to fulfill them after coming to power.

"People from neighbouring states like UP and Bihar who come to Delhi for work have faced blatant discrimination, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis," she asserted.

Mayawati urged the voters of Delhi to think carefully before voting and consider the broader welfare of all communities, which she claimed is safeguarded only by the BSP.

She noted that while both the Centre and the Delhi government share responsibility for the city's employment, infrastructure, and law and order, none can escape blame for their failures.

"Narrow political agendas and baseless accusations have taken precedence over addressing the real concerns of the people," she said aiming the BJP and AAP.

Calling for strict action by the Election Commission, Mayawati condemned "divisive and inflammatory posters" and stressed that the elections should not be swayed by the lofty promises made by the AAP, BJP or Congress.

She appealed to the voters to support the BSP's Ambedkarite principles to ensure meaningful reform in Delhi, emphasizing the need to prevent other parties from returning to power.

On the political alliance of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati took a firm stance, declaring the BSP is the only viable alternative to the BJP.

Dismissing the alliance's prospects, the BSP chief said, "This coalition has no future in UP or elsewhere. These parties have come together for their selfish interests, not for the welfare of people."