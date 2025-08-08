Retain BrahMos manufacturing facility in Kerala: CM Vijayan to Defence Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to retain the BrahMos manufacturing facility in the southern state.

A statement issued by the CM's office on Friday said that Vijayan has asked the Centre to retain the BrahMos facility in the state capital and not to separate BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Limited (BATL) from its parent company BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited.

In his letter, the CM has expressed concern over the central government's decision to separate BATL from its parent company as protecting and promoting local manufacturing systems was essential for the industrial development of the state.

Vijayan also pointed out that the decision was raising concerns as BATL was started with the participation of the state government, the statement said.

He also said that BATL was an institution that supported the missions of prominent institutions like ISRO and DRDO.

Furthermore, the workers were concerned that manufacturing at the facility will come to a standstill if BATL is separated from its parent company, the CM said, according to the statement.

It also said that BATL became a major partner in India's defence manufacturing sector after the state's premier engineering firm, Kerala Hitech Industries Ltd (KELTEC), was handed over to BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited in 2007. PTI HMP HMP ROH