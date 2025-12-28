Retain original alignment of proposed Latur-Kalyan national highway: Beed MP

Beed, Dec 28 (PTI) Local MP Bajrang Sonwane has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to retain the original alignment of the proposed Latur-Kalyan national highway through Beed district, warning that any deviation would adversely affect the region's development.

In a memorandum, the NCP (SP) leader stated that the proposed expressway is crucial for the backward district like Beed for ushering in industrial, agricultural, and economic growth. The project would improve connectivity and open up avenues for trade, investment, and employment, he added.

Referring to reports that the highway alignment may be diverted through Dharashiv district, the MP said such a move would be unfair to Beed and could lead to widespread public resentment.

He stressed that the expressway should be developed along the originally proposed route: Latur, Ambajogai, Kaij, Beed, Jamkhed, and Ahilyanagar. PTI COR NSK