Retd IAS officer, Cong leader, 8 others join BJP ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Retired IAS officer Antar Singh Nehra and Congress leader Suresh Mishra are among 10 people who joined the BJP here on Monday ahead of Assembly election in Rajasthan.

Nehra, who has been a Jaipur collector, joined the party in the presence of the state president CP Joshi and others.

Suresh Mishra, who belongs to the Brahmin community and contested the 2008-assembly elections from Jaipur's Sanganer seat as a Congress candidate, also joined the party. He lost the 2008-elections to BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari with a margin of 32,912 votes.

Some of the local leaders of Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Nagaur -- Seema Chaudhary (Panchayat Samiti member), Geeta Devi (Pradhan) and her husband Rewat Ram Daga, former spokesperson of RLP Mahipal Mahla -- also joined BJP.

Other leaders including Jagdish Bidiyasar, Jhalaram Bhakhar (Nagaur Zila Parishad Member from Congress), Bhagwana Ram Burdak (former Pradhan) and Dr Suman Chawla (former district president of Mahila Congress-Hanumangarh) also joined the party, according to a party spokesperson.

The Rajasthan Assembly election will be held on November 25 and the result will be declared on December 3. PTI SDA NB NB