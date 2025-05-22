Retd IAS officer Sudhakar Burgi to be acting chairman of OSSC

Bhubaneswar, May 22 (PTI) The state government on Thursday appointed retired IAS officer Sudhakar Burgi, as the acting chairperson of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) after the resignation of Abhay from the post, an official notification said.

Burgi was working as a member of the OSSC and will now act as the chairman of the recruitment panel. He will act as the chairman of the OSSC along with his own duties till further order, it said.

Earlier, the government had accepted the resignation of Abhay, a retired IPS officer, as the chairman of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). He was appointed as OSSC Chairman in April, 2022, a few months after his retirement as DGP. His tenure was for five years.

"After careful consideration of the representation dated 19.09.2025 of Abhay, the government have been pleased to accept the resignation of Abhay, Chairman, Odisha Staff Selection Commission with immediate effect," a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department said. PTI AAM AAM RG