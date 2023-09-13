Retd Justice KJ Thaker takes over as chairperson of Gujarat State Human Rights Commission

Ahmedabad, Sep 13 (PTI) Retired Justice Kaushal Jayendra Thaker on Wednesday took over as the chairperson of the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC), nearly a week after Governor Acharya Devvrat appointed him to the post.

Advertisment

Justice Thaker had been appointed as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court in May 2013 and served there till April 2016 before being transferred to Allahabad High Court. He retired from Allahabad HC on September 3.

He is a graduate of Gujarat University, which also awarded him a PhD in environmental law. He began practising in 1987 before being appointed a district judge in 1997.

He will serve as the chairman of GSHRC for a period of three years. PTI KA NR