Retest for select BPSC candidates underway at 22 centres in Patna amid tight security

Patna: The retest for a select group of candidates who had appeared in the recent Bihar PSC exam, which has been embroiled over allegations of question paper leak, was underway on Saturday afternoon at 22 centres here, officials said.
Altogether, 12,000 candidates were scheduled to sit for the re-examination that started at 12 pm and will continue till 2 pm, they said.
The 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of leak of question papers, which has been denied by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), though a fresh test was ordered for 12,000 candidates, who had appeared for the exam at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre here.
“The re-exam is taking place at 22 centers in Patna. Out of a total 12,000 candidates, around 8,200 aspirants have downloaded their admit cards. Only after the completion of the exam, authorities concerned will be in a position to give an exact number about the students who appeared for the retest,” District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told reporters.
“Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and peaceful exam. The district administration has issued strict guidelines. Unauthorised entry, gatherings and protests within a 200-metre radius of the centres are prohibited,” he said.