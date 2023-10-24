Retired ACP Pradeep Temkar ends life by jumping from building in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) A 70-year-old retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a multi-storey building in Matunga area of central Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The exact reason behind the incident, which took place on Monday evening at Ganga Heritage building on Deodhar Road, is not yet known, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep Prabhakar Temkar, retired from the Mumbai police force in 2014, the official said, adding that he was suffering from depression since the last few years and was undergoing treatment for it.

Temkar ended his life by allegedly jumping from the seventh floor of the building, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Matunga police station and a probe is underway, the official said. PTI DC GK