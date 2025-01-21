Retired ADM murdered in guest house in UP's Kasganj

Etah (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A retired additional district magistrate was brutally murdered by crushing his head in his guest house in Kasganj district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the guest house where 68-year-old Rajendra Kashyap, the former ADM, used to live alone, they said.

Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bhartiya said Kashyap was promoted from tehsildar to ADM and that he retired in 2016.

"After retirement, he built a guest house near his native village in Kasganj where he lived alone. His family lives in Ghaziabad," he said.

The former ADM is survived by his wife and four children including two daughters. While his wife lives in Ghaziabad with one of the children, two other children live in the US and one daughter lives in Rampur, the additional SP said.

Police have launched an investigation in the case and the killer will be arrested soon, the official said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK