Retired Air Force officer duped of Rs 49 lakh in Delhi, 4 held

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Four men were arrested for alleged cyber fraud in northeast Delhi on a retired Indian Air Force officer who was duped of more than Rs 49 lakh on a fake online investment, an official said on Wednesday.

The cyber fraudsters were banned following a raid near Anand Vihar bus stand, he said.

Amit Kumar (35), Uzair Abbasi (28), Ali Sher Saifi (45) and Md Hamid (33) operated multiple bank accounts across the country under fake identities using forged documents, a senior police officer said.

“These accounts were then used to receive and route the defrauded amounts, for which they were paid commissions. The accused were arrested and approximately Rs 2 lakh of the cheated amount has been frozen across different bank accounts,” he said.

The complainant, Umesh Kumar Sharma, filed a case after he received a message on social media from a woman identifying herself as Kangna Sharma, claiming to be an investment advisor, he said.

The officer added that she invited Sharma to join an "investment group" promising high returns and persuaded him to register on a trading platform via a shared link.

“Trusting her advice, Sharma invested a total of Rs 49,28,571 from his and his father's bank accounts,” the officer said.

However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, his requests were denied, and he was instead coerced to deposit more money with threats of account freezing and fund forfeiture, he said.

Police traced the fraudulent transactions and identified several beneficiary bank accounts. A raid was subsequently conducted near Anand Vihar bus stand, leading to the arrest of the four accused.

Police recovered four mobile phones and five SIM cards from their possession. During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to being part of a larger cheating syndicate.

Investigations are ongoing to trace their involvement in other similar cases and to identify additional members of the syndicate, he said.