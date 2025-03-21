Retired Allahabad HC judge appointed DERC chairman

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar has been appointed as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), officials said on Friday.

Justice (retired) Kumar will be administered the oath of office and secrecy on March 24. The oath will be administered by Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood at his office in the Delhi Secretariat, they said.

Justice (retd) Kumar's predecessor Justice (retd) Jayant Nath who was appointed as the protem DERC chairman by the Supreme Court stepped down after the formation of new government in Delhi, the officials said.

He was appointed as the DERC chairman in 2023 by the SC, amid an impasse involving the then AAP dispensation and the LG office over a suitable candidate.

The DERC acts as power regulator of the national capital, determining electricity tariff and dealing with regulatory aspects of operation of power distribution and generation companies of Delhi.